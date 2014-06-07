Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Parkinson Assoc of SB Annual RailRoad Days

June 7, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara presents our 5th Annual RailRoad Days Fundraiser.     

Operators from local railroad clubs will be running indoor HO scale model trains and G scale outdoor trains in a spectacular backyard layout.  Dwarf Alberta Spruce trees, redwoods, maples and oak trees line the outdoor track.  A creek runs through the property with paths for strolling.

Food, amazing Raffle prizes and a Scavenger Hunt for the kids! 

For more information, visit our website at rrdays.com  or  mypasb.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: MyPASB
  • Starts: June 7, 2014 10:00am - 5:00pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: 1143 Camino Viejo, Montecito, CA
  • Website: http://rrdays.com
 
 
 