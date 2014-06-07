Parkinson Assoc of SB Annual RailRoad Days
June 7, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:00pm
Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara presents our 5th Annual RailRoad Days Fundraiser.
Operators from local railroad clubs will be running indoor HO scale model trains and G scale outdoor trains in a spectacular backyard layout. Dwarf Alberta Spruce trees, redwoods, maples and oak trees line the outdoor track. A creek runs through the property with paths for strolling.
Food, amazing Raffle prizes and a Scavenger Hunt for the kids!
For more information, visit our website at rrdays.com or mypasb.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: MyPASB
- Starts: June 7, 2014 10:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: 1143 Camino Viejo, Montecito, CA
- Website: http://rrdays.com