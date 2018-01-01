Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara Educational Symposium “Progree & Possibilities
Who to Call:
Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara, (PASB) Lolly Champion (503)354-7701 or Jan Freeman (805)680-6858 or [email protected]
PASB's 10th Annual Educational Symposium, “PROGRESS & POSSIBILITIES”
Speakers: Dr. Giselle Petzinger, Movement Disorders Division at USC, grant recipient from the Parkinson's Foundation reviewing the current understanding of underlying mechanisms of physical activity to modulate and repair brain circuitry.
&
Dr. William Pace, medical director for Cottage Hospital's Cancer Center's Nuclear Medicine Department, reviewing current imaging techniques and advances in Molecular Imaging for Parkinson's and other tremor disorders.
&
Neurology Movement Disorders Specialist Dr. Erin Presant and Dr. Sarah Kemp-Mehl moderating a panel discussion on clinical techniques today and in the future, “Creating new expectations for your Parkinson's care” followed by a Q&A.
Where & When:
Saturday, April 16th (National Parkinson's Day)
Elks Lodge, 150 North Kellogg Ave., Santa Barbara
Sign-in begins at 9a.m. Program starts promptly at 10a.m. Program close 2p.m.
Morning coffee & beverage with pastries, light luncheon and p.m. Snacks
Additional Symposium Activities ~ art display by Artist Among Us – artist dealing with Parkinson's create a variety of art displayed and for sale ~
Informational displays of services and medical devices for those with Parkinson's~
Interview Opportunities:
Lolly Champion or Jan Freeman, Symposium Chairs and PASB Board Members
Dr. Sarah Kempe-Mehl and/or Dr. Erin Presant, Neurologist/Movement Disorders Specialist specialist in Parkinson's. They are the only central coast Parkinson's specialists.
How to Register:
Registration is required ~ $20 per person – Registration fee includes all activities and lunch.
Register on line – www.mypasb.org - seating is limited!
The National Institute of Health calls Parkinson's a Tsunami Disease with rapidly growing numbers diagnosed.
PASB is a non-profit. PASB is the only Parkinson's support group in Santa Barbara
