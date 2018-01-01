Calendar » Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara Educational Symposium “Progree & Possibilities

April 16, 2016 from 9 am register - 10:00 program - 2:00 PM

Who to Call:

Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara, (PASB) Lolly Champion (503)354-7701 or Jan Freeman (805)680-6858 or [email protected]

PASB's 10th Annual Educational Symposium, “PROGRESS & POSSIBILITIES”

Speakers: Dr. Giselle Petzinger, Movement Disorders Division at USC, grant recipient from the Parkinson's Foundation reviewing the current understanding of underlying mechanisms of physical activity to modulate and repair brain circuitry.

Dr. William Pace, medical director for Cottage Hospital's Cancer Center's Nuclear Medicine Department, reviewing current imaging techniques and advances in Molecular Imaging for Parkinson's and other tremor disorders.

Neurology Movement Disorders Specialist Dr. Erin Presant and Dr. Sarah Kemp-Mehl moderating a panel discussion on clinical techniques today and in the future, “Creating new expectations for your Parkinson's care” followed by a Q&A.

Where & When:

Saturday, April 16th (National Parkinson's Day)

Elks Lodge, 150 North Kellogg Ave., Santa Barbara

Sign-in begins at 9a.m. Program starts promptly at 10a.m. Program close 2p.m.

Morning coffee & beverage with pastries, light luncheon and p.m. Snacks

Additional Symposium Activities ~ art display by Artist Among Us – artist dealing with Parkinson's create a variety of art displayed and for sale ~

Informational displays of services and medical devices for those with Parkinson's~

Interview Opportunities:

Lolly Champion or Jan Freeman, Symposium Chairs and PASB Board Members

Dr. Sarah Kempe-Mehl and/or Dr. Erin Presant, Neurologist/Movement Disorders Specialist specialist in Parkinson's. They are the only central coast Parkinson's specialists.

How to Register:

Registration is required ~ $20 per person – Registration fee includes all activities and lunch.

Register on line – www.mypasb.org - seating is limited!

The National Institute of Health calls Parkinson's a Tsunami Disease with rapidly growing numbers diagnosed.

PASB is a non-profit. PASB is the only Parkinson's support group in Santa Barbara