Parkinson's Disease Educational Symposium

April 20, 2013 from 10 am - 1:30 pm

Featured speakers will be: Dr. Marie-Françoise Chesselet, head of UCLA's department of neurobiology, discussing the latest research on the causes and treatments of Parkinson’s Disease, and Dr. Daniel Curhan, Samsun Clinic Physician, addressing urologic concerns. Also featured will be “Move to Connect” exercises and information on local resources. The seminar is sponsored by the Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara, with refreshments provided by Senior Planning Services and Coastal Home Care.