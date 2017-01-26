Calendar » Part Starfish, Part Citrus: An Evening of Poetry with Franny Choi

January 26, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Franny Choi is a writer, performer, and teaching artist. She is the author of Floating, Brilliant, Gone and the forthcoming chapbook Death by Sex Machine. She has been a finalist for multiple national poetry slams and has received fellowships from Kundiman and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. Her work has been featured by the Huffington Post, PBS NewsHour, Poetry Magazine, The Poetry Review and the Indiana Review. . She is a Project VOICE teaching artist and a member of the Dark Noise Collective.