Calendar » Partners in Education Student Awards Ceremony & Reception

June 1, 2017 from 5:15pm - 7pm

Join nearly 300 community members to listen to live music, enjoy delicious appetizers and pose for photos on the red carpet, all while celebrating local students.

This annual event highlights the accomplishments of students across South Santa Barbara County in the areas of career education and hands-on work experience. Students receive awards in one of 4 categories: Business & Finance, Healthcare & Science, Specialized Technology & Design, or Education & Nonprofit. Over 80 students receive awards (except for a couple junior high school students, most are high school students) for excellence and professionalism in one of two scenarios: 1) Teacher Nominated for a career education-related school course, or 2) Partners in Education Nominated for completion of the Paid Student Internship Program.