May 3, 2014 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Randy Roche Jr. was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis as a child. Autoimmune hepatitis is thought to be hereditary and causes the immune system to attack the liver as if it were a foreign object. Randy has spent much of his life on steroids and medication that weakens his immune system in order to slow this attack. But just after his 21st birthday this January, Randy’s liver had enough. Since January, Randy has had three surgeries to increase liver function and has spent more nights in the hospital than at home.

This year, his father, Randy Roche Sr., will give him 60% of his liver. Randy Senior and Junior will spend 4-6 months recovering, as their partial livers regenerate into full organs.

On May 3rd we will have a “PARTY in the PARK” at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara from 11am to 4pm to support The Roche family. We will host live music, food, games and raffle prizes to encourage donations.