Pascucci Dine Out Fundraiser for Summer Solstice Set May 9

May 9, 2018 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

The 18th annual Dine Out at Pascucci Italian Restaurant Celebrity Waiter fundraiser for Summer Solstice Celebration is planned for 5 to 10 p.m. at 729 State St.

All proceeds go to Summer Solstice, thanks to Pascucci owner Laura Knight, said Solstice Executive Director Robin Elander. For more information, email Elander at [email protected]

With the theme of “Heroes,” this year’s Solstice three-day event starts on the evening of June 22. The 44th annual parade starts at noon on June 23 at State and Cota streets and moves north to Alameda Park.

The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration also has launched a fundraising campaign. To donate, see https://www.gofundme.com/SBSolstice

