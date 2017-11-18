Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Paseo Nuevo Makers Market by Blissful Boutiques!

November 18, 2017 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Announcing the NEW monthly Paseo Nuevo Makers Market presented by Blissful Boutiques! Shop local Santa Barbara artisans and makers every Saturday of the month from 10-5 and the first 3 Sundays in December in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. New and signature vendors each month. Market located in the De la Guerra Place. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Blissful Boutiques
  • Starts: November 18, 2017 10:00am - 5:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: De La Guerra Place
 
 
 