Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Paseo Nuevo Makers Market by Blissful Boutiques!

November 25, 2017 from 10:00 - 5:00

Announcing the NEW monthly Makers Market presented by Blissful Boutiques! Shop local Santa Barbara artisans and makers every Saturday of the month from 10-5 and the first three Sundays in December in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. New and signature vendors each month. Market located in De la Guerra Place. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Blissful Boutiques
  • Starts: November 25, 2017 10:00 - 5:00
  • Price: Free
  • Location: De la Guerra Place
 
 
 