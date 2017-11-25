Calendar » Paseo Nuevo Makers Market by Blissful Boutiques!

November 25, 2017 from 10:00 - 5:00

Announcing the NEW monthly Makers Market presented by Blissful Boutiques! Shop local Santa Barbara artisans and makers every Saturday of the month from 10-5 and the first three Sundays in December in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. New and signature vendors each month. Market located in De la Guerra Place.