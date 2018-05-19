Calendar » Paso Pacifico’s 2nd Annual Turtle Friend Beach Party

May 19, 2018 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Where

Chase Palm Park Center

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

When

Saturday, May 19th, 2018

1 – 4 pm

Event Description

The Turtle Friend Beach Party is back!

Have a great time for a great cause – protecting our oceans and sea turtles. We'll have an afternoon of beach activities, delicious food and demos of groundbreaking, turtle-saving technology. Turtle Friend attendees will also have the chance to hear from people who work on the front lines of sea turtle conservation in Nicaragua.

All ages are welcome to attend this family-friendly event.

Please contact Alice O'Connor with any questions: [email protected]

Purchase tickets at tiny.cc/2018turtlefriend

Tickets

Children - $15

Adults - $20