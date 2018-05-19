Paso Pacifico’s 2nd Annual Turtle Friend Beach Party
Where
Chase Palm Park Center
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
When
Saturday, May 19th, 2018
1 – 4 pm
Event Description
The Turtle Friend Beach Party is back!
Have a great time for a great cause – protecting our oceans and sea turtles. We'll have an afternoon of beach activities, delicious food and demos of groundbreaking, turtle-saving technology. Turtle Friend attendees will also have the chance to hear from people who work on the front lines of sea turtle conservation in Nicaragua.
All ages are welcome to attend this family-friendly event.
Please contact Alice O'Connor with any questions: [email protected]
Purchase tickets at tiny.cc/2018turtlefriend
Tickets
Children - $15
Adults - $20
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Angel Pacheco
- Starts: May 19, 2018 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $15-20
- Location: Chase Palm Park Center