Paso Pacifico’s Aquatic Insect Workshop
Did you know you can use aquatic insects to monitor water quality? Jenna Stanek, a fisheries and wildlife biologist with the Southern Sierra Research Station, will explain how during an informative, interactive workshop.
What should you expect to take away from this unique event?
· Learn new skills in water quality monitoring
· Meet new people who care about creeks and watersheds
· Receive training that will open the door for further citizen science
· Learn about water quality changes following fire impacts (e.g. Zaca Fire)
This training is funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and organized by the American Bird Conservancy, the Southern Sierra Research Station, and Paso Pacifico.
Please contact Alice O'Connor with any questions: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Paso Pacifico, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the American Bird Conservancy, the Southern Sierra Research Station
- Starts: April 14, 2018 9:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Rocky Nook Park - 610 Mission Canyon Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: https://support.pasopacifico.org/event/aquatic-insect-workshop/e176011
- Sponsors: Paso Pacifico, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the American Bird Conservancy, the Southern Sierra Research Station