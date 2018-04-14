Calendar » Paso Pacifico’s Aquatic Insect Workshop

April 14, 2018 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

Did you know you can use aquatic insects to monitor water quality? Jenna Stanek, a fisheries and wildlife biologist with the Southern Sierra Research Station, will explain how during an informative, interactive workshop.

What should you expect to take away from this unique event?

· Learn new skills in water quality monitoring

· Meet new people who care about creeks and watersheds

· Receive training that will open the door for further citizen science

· Learn about water quality changes following fire impacts (e.g. Zaca Fire)

This training is funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and organized by the American Bird Conservancy, the Southern Sierra Research Station, and Paso Pacifico.

Please contact Alice O'Connor with any questions: [email protected]