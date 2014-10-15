Calendar » Pasquier Trio

October 15, 2014 from 7:30 pm

The French musicians that comprise this trio have been playing together for over three decades since they were students at the National Conservatory of Music in Paris. Each graduated with top honors from the Conservatory where they went on to hold important faculty positions and rapidly established major solo careers. In the years since, they have toured extensively throughout Europe, the United States, and Canada. Their performance includes Schubert’s Trio No. 2 in B-flat Major, D. 581, Schnittke’s String Trio, Op. 191, Machuel’s String Trio, “Leçons Des Ténèbres” and Beethoven’s Trio No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 3.



Mary Craig Auditorium

Tickets go on sale in the fall.

Concerts are supported by the Katharine Putnam and Reginald M. Faletti Concert Fund