Passion Sunday Mass
March 23, 2013 from 5:30pm - 6:30 pm
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes invites you to join them on Passion Sunday. We will have the opportunity to receive blessed Palm as a symbol of our faith, pray with the Gospel of Luke’s Passion of Jesus the Christ enhanced by slides and celebrate the Eucharist in community. Come join us! All are welcome!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
March 23, 2013 5:30pm - 6:30 pm
- Location: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara, 93105 (corner of Padre and State)
