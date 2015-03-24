Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

Passover Seder

March 24, 2015 from 6:00pm

Our fifth annual passover Seder will focus on the theme of Liberation Leaders and will honor leaders of recent liberation movements.

A free and festive vegetarian seder will be provided. People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.

RSVP by March 19 for this free event.

 

 

For more information:

Belle Michael
805-493-3228
[email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Campus Ministry - Jewish Life
  • Starts: March 24, 2015 6:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Lundring Events Center at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
  • Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3469
