Passover Seder
March 24, 2015 from 6:00pm
Our fifth annual passover Seder will focus on the theme of Liberation Leaders and will honor leaders of recent liberation movements.
A free and festive vegetarian seder will be provided. People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.
RSVP by March 19 for this free event.
For more information:
Belle Michael
805-493-3228
[email protected]
- Price: FREE
- Location: Lundring Events Center at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3469
