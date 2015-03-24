Calendar » Passover Seder

March 24, 2015 from 6:00pm

Our fifth annual passover Seder will focus on the theme of Liberation Leaders and will honor leaders of recent liberation movements.

A free and festive vegetarian seder will be provided. People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.

RSVP by March 19 for this free event.

For more information:

Belle Michael

805-493-3228

[email protected]