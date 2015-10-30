Calendar » Passport to Pink

October 30, 2015 from 1:30pm - 3:00pm

Friday, October 30th, 2015 from 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Sansum Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo Street

This event focuses on the importance of genetic counseling and nutrition in the world of breast cancer. Travel our Education Stations with your PInk Passports to learn about breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship, and healthy living after a diagnosis.

Panelists include:

Danielle Sharaga, MS, LCGC, Genetic Counseling

Sarah Washburn, MS, RD, CSO, Oncology Nutrition

Education stations:

Medical Oncology

Radiation Oncology

Breast Surgery

Radiology and Advanced Imaging

Patient Navigation

Social Work Services

Wellness Programs

Clinical Research

Cancer Resource Library

Prescription Navigation

Survivorship

... and our new Cancer Center facility (coming soon!)

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

RSVP by Friday, October 23

[email protected] or call (805) 681-1756

Seating is limited.