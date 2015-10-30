Passport to Pink
Friday, October 30th, 2015 from 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Sansum Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo Street
This event focuses on the importance of genetic counseling and nutrition in the world of breast cancer. Travel our Education Stations with your PInk Passports to learn about breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship, and healthy living after a diagnosis.
Panelists include:
Danielle Sharaga, MS, LCGC, Genetic Counseling
Sarah Washburn, MS, RD, CSO, Oncology Nutrition
Education stations:
- Medical Oncology
- Radiation Oncology
- Breast Surgery
- Radiology and Advanced Imaging
- Patient Navigation
- Social Work Services
- Wellness Programs
- Clinical Research
- Cancer Resource Library
- Prescription Navigation
- Survivorship
- ... and our new Cancer Center facility (coming soon!)
RESERVATIONS REQUIRED
RSVP by Friday, October 23
[email protected] or call (805) 681-1756
Seating is limited.
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Towbes Foundation, AVON Foundation for Women, Ricoh, and the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.ccsb.org/passport-to-pink
