Pat Metheny Unity Band
With reigning superstar guitarist, Pat Metheny, you simply never know what is coming next. But among the many things that make this ever-changing artist so special is the consistent level of commitment and quality that he brings to everything he does. Unity Band introduces a new Metheny ensemble with Chris Potter on sax and bass clarinet, longtime collaborator Antonio Sanchez on drums, and the up-and-coming Ben Williams on bass.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Presented by Jazz at the Lobero
- Starts: September 27, 2012 8:00pm
- Price: Section A tickets are $65, Section B tickets are $55 and Patron tickets are $105. Part of Jazz at the Lobero.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/pat-metheny-unity-band/
- Sponsors: Presented by Jazz at the Lobero