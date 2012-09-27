Calendar » Pat Metheny Unity Band

September 27, 2012 from 8:00pm

With reigning superstar guitarist, Pat Metheny, you simply never know what is coming next. But among the many things that make this ever-changing artist so special is the consistent level of commitment and quality that he brings to everything he does. Unity Band introduces a new Metheny ensemble with Chris Potter on sax and bass clarinet, longtime collaborator Antonio Sanchez on drums, and the up-and-coming Ben Williams on bass.