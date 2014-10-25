Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 11:48 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint 50th Anniversary Celebration

October 25, 2014 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

50th Anniversary Celebration for Santa Barbara & Behavioral Health

Hosted Reception, Silent Auction, Program & Awards Presentations, Dessert & Celebration

Honoring Mayor Helene Schneider and the McDonald Family

La Cumbre Country Club

4015 Via Laguna Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets are $100/person; sliding scale available

RSVP to Ellie Gullickson at 961-9200, x 1100

 

