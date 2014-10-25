PathPoint 50th Anniversary Celebration
October 25, 2014 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm
50th Anniversary Celebration for Santa Barbara & Behavioral Health
Hosted Reception, Silent Auction, Program & Awards Presentations, Dessert & Celebration
Honoring Mayor Helene Schneider and the McDonald Family
La Cumbre Country Club
4015 Via Laguna Santa Barbara, CA
Tickets are $100/person; sliding scale available
RSVP to Ellie Gullickson at 961-9200, x 1100
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 25, 2014 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $100; sliding scale available
- Location: La Cumbre Country Club