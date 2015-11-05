Calendar » PathPoint Behavioral Health Open House and Unveiling of New Counseling Center

November 5, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

PathPoint's Behavioral Health Open House and Grand Opening of Counseling Clinic

PathPoint's Behavioral Health Division is pleased to partner with 1st Thursday of Downtown Santa Barbara on Thursday November 5th. Please join us for an open house celebrating our new office location and soon to open counseling clinic. Presentations will begin promptly at 5:30pm, by Cindy Burton our PathPoint CEO, Jennifer Newbold, Vice President of PathPoint's Behavioral Health, and Randy Weiss of Union Bank and Chair of our Board of Directors. Our Open House will feature several of our clients and local employers who partner with us in our efforts to build inclusive communities.

We will be providing wine, cheese and an art display featuring the work of our talented clients. Come see what PathPoint is all about and the impact we are making in your community. Presentation begins promptly at 5:30pm.