Patricia Cohen - "1850's Advocates of Radical Marriage Reform Back from Obscurity Through Genealogy

February 18, 2017

Patricia Cline Cohen will speak at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society's monthly meeting

She will discuss the joint careers of Mary Gove Nichols and Thomas L. Nichols, advocates of radical marriage reform in the 1850s; and show how genealogy can revive radicals who were nearly erased from history.

Patricia Cline Cohen, is writing a biography of this unusual couple, who became prominent in the 1850s for their challenge to traditional patriarchal marriage. They claimed State-regulated lifelong monogamy made spouses into prisoners. Marriage needed to be based on egalitarian principles fostered by mutual love, and if love faded, partners should be free to go and to follow their hearts.

Their radical views attracted abundant negative newspaper coverage, which branded them as “free love” advocates. They were especially spurned by the leaders of the emerging Woman’s Rights movement, in the 1850s, who feared that the Nicholses’ emphasis on women’s sexual autonomy would damage their own movement. Shunned by those who could have been close allies, they moved to England in 1861, never to return. Their disappearance ensured that they would be left out of early histories of 19th century reformers; their letters were not purposely saved and archived. With the use of genealogical sources and methods, she has restored their life stories showing how and why these two came to their radical ideas.

Patricia Cline Cohen was a member of UCSB’s History Department from 1976 to 2014, teaching early American History with emphasis on the history of women. She is the author of three books, including another genealogically-inspired work, The Murder of Helen Jewett: The Life and Death of a Prostitute in Nineteenth-Century New York (1998). Pat has done research for two episodes of "Who Do You Think You Are?" and she appeared in one of them, in 2014, meeting with celebrity guest

Cynthia Nixon in a ghostly decommissioned state penitentiary in

Missouri.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio