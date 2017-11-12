Patriot Parachute Team Skydive Performance
November 12, 2017 from 1:30pm
Follow the parade down State Street to the Veterans Memorial Building to watch in awe as skydiving members of the Patriot Parachute Team – a team of Active Duty SEALS and retired SEALS – perform in the sky above the waterfront and land spectacularly on Cabrillo Boulevard.
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017
WHERE: Team will land near the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
COST: FREE
