Patriot Parachute Team Skydive Performance

November 12, 2017 from 1:30pm

Follow the parade down State Street to the Veterans Memorial Building to watch in awe as skydiving members of the Patriot Parachute Team – a team of Active Duty SEALS and retired SEALS – perform in the sky above the waterfront and land spectacularly on Cabrillo Boulevard.

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017

WHERE: Team will land near the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

COST: FREE