Calendar » Patsy Brock – Gone With The Wind: 75th Anniversary, a genealogical perspective.

November 15, 2014 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday, November 15, 2014, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

This month’s featured speaker, Patsy Brock, will speak about Gone With the Wind, one of cinema's greatest, star-studded, historical epic films of the Old South during the Civil War and Reconstruction Period. Patsy’s presentation will consider some of Gone With the Wind's elements — story, time frame, characters, drama and setting that have so entwined themselves in our references that revisiting GWTW seems like a family gathering.

Patsy is a long time member of the SB county Genealogical Society and has been an enthusiastic genealogist since the early 1980's when she found the surname of her

Swedish grandfather. Bringing an academic background of literature and history she found searching for other branches of family a delight. She worked at the Family History Library with Merna McClenathen and they made a list of the questions

all beginners asked. This became the basis of Patsy's very successful "Absolutely Basic Genealogy" class in the old Adult Education program.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438