Calendar » Patti Smith and Her Band

January 27, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3124 or (805) 893-3535

88.7 KCRW Presents

Patti Smith and Her Band

Tues, Jan 27, 8 PM, Granada Theatre

“Between each song she overflowed with charisma – coy, cocky, witty and surreal all at once.” The Telegraph (U.K.)



The high priestess of punk rock, Patti Smith ranks among the most influential rock icons of all time. Ambitious and unconventional, she cracked New York City’s underground music scene in the early ’70s with incendiary sounds that were punk before punk even existed. A singer, songwriter, poet and author (Just Kids), Smith is defined by the fearless poetic fervor that propelled her groundbreaking album Horses, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2015. Her live shows combine the energy of unbridled emotion with transcendent, incantatory lyrics. Don’t miss this rare appearance by a true artist and iconoclast.