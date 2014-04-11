Calendar » Patty DeDominic Speaks; Self-Esteem: How I Found It

April 11, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

Patty DeDominic is presedent & CEO of DeDominic & Associates, a consultancy which provides coaching and advising for high achieving organizations and professionals. In addition, Patty has founded and headed several for-profit and nonprofit organizations that focus on career enhancement. For example, she has been chairman of the Los Angeles area Chamber of Commerce and founder of Santa Barbara Women's Festivals. She is author of How I Lost It, Get It! and Land It!: Job Hunting Tips for Prime of Lifers.