Calendar » Patty Griffin

November 2, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3019 or (805) 893-3535

Principal Sponsor: Dancing Tides Foundation

Grammy-winning Singer-songwriter

Patty Griffin

With Special Guest John Fullbright

Sun, Nov 2, 7:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

“A triumph of powerful, profound songwriting... and expressive singing.” The Telegraph (U.K.)



Patty Griffin is revered for her powerfully beautiful, personal and unpredictable songs. With a gutsy, emotive voice as unmistakable as her songwriting, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was named Americana Music Association’s Artist of the Year in 2007. A spellbinding performer and gifted storyteller, Griffin brings listeners into a world steeped in love, wistfulness, apparitions and salt-of-the-earth characters. Frequently covered by music industry icons like Emmylou Harris and the Dixie Chicks, she has also toured as part of Robert Plant’s Band of Joy. Join us for this intimate show with opening act John Fullbright.