Paul Roark Photography Opening Reception

February 16, 2019 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Debuting February 16 at Elverhøj Museum of History & Art is “Between Light & Dark,” a new art exhibition with black and white images by fine art photographer Paul Roark. He has become internationally known not only for the artistic merit of his photography, but also for the black and white digital printing processes he has developed.

The public is invited to meet Roark at the opening Reception on Saturday February 16 from 4:30 to 6 pm. A pre-reception gallery walk begins at 4pm. Refreshments will be served; there is no charge for admission.