Calendar » Paul Robeson: Here I Stand (Film and Discussion)

July 12, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for a film and discussion. This documentary film surveys the life and accomplishments of a remarkable American. Best known for his magnificent voice and inspiring spirituals, Paul Robeson starred in several films, notably a popular favorite Showboat and gave concerts around the world. While his entertainment popularity soared, he became the object of political persecution and black listing. This film reviews his courageous challenge to various racial barriers in mid-20th century America and his demonstration of true civil liberty. In addition to an archival interview with Robeson himself, notables such as Harry Belafonte, William Greaves and Pete Seeger offer their perspective on Robeson’s contribution to American culture and exemplification of citizenship. Suggested donation $3.