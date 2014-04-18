Calendar » Paul Starr discusses “America’s Peculiar Struggle over Health Care, Then and Now”

April 18, 2014 from 1:00pm - 4:30pm

Paul Starr's talk on "America's Peculiar Struggle over Health Care, Then and Now" will be followed by a symposium on “Healthcare Rights and Healthcare Reform from Medicare to Obamacare,” featuring reports from the front lines of state and local, official and grassroots efforts to implement the Affordable Care Act. We invite the campus and community to join us for this exciting event! Any questions can be sent to: [email protected]