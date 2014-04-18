Paul Starr discusses “America’s Peculiar Struggle over Health Care, Then and Now”
Paul Starr's talk on "America's Peculiar Struggle over Health Care, Then and Now" will be followed by a symposium on “Healthcare Rights and Healthcare Reform from Medicare to Obamacare,” featuring reports from the front lines of state and local, official and grassroots efforts to implement the Affordable Care Act. We invite the campus and community to join us for this exciting event! Any questions can be sent to: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Great Society at Fifty: Democracy in America 1964/2014
- Starts: April 18, 2014 1:00pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Free and Open to the Public
- Location: UCSB, Student Resource Building, Multipurpose Room
- Website: http://www.history.ucsb.edu/greatsociety
- Sponsors: The Great Society at Fifty: Democracy in America 1964/2014