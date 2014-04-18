Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:47 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Paul Starr discusses “America’s Peculiar Struggle over Health Care, Then and Now”

April 18, 2014 from 1:00pm - 4:30pm

Paul Starr's talk on "America's Peculiar Struggle over Health Care, Then and Now" will be followed by a symposium  on “Healthcare Rights and Healthcare Reform from Medicare to Obamacare,” featuring reports from the front lines of state and local, official and grassroots efforts to implement the Affordable Care Act. We invite the campus and community to join us for this exciting event! Any questions can be sent to: [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Great Society at Fifty: Democracy in America 1964/2014
  • Starts: April 18, 2014 1:00pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: Free and Open to the Public
  • Location: UCSB, Student Resource Building, Multipurpose Room
  • Website: http://www.history.ucsb.edu/greatsociety
  • Sponsors: The Great Society at Fifty: Democracy in America 1964/2014
 
 
 