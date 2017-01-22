Calendar » PAUL STEIN - Violin Soliloquy

January 22, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:15pm

The Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series continues with L.A. Philharmonic Violinist PAUL STEIN performing a solo violin concert at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church on Sunday, January 22nd at 3pm.

Los Olivos, Santa Barbara County, California – The public is invited to attend PAUL STEIN’s “Violin Soliloquy” at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos at 3pm on Sunday, January 22, 2017. The performance will include pieces from different eras of classical music including the masterpiece. Partita No.1 in B minor by J.S. Bach, Sonata for Violin Solo by E. Schulhoff, La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler, Cinema Paradiso by Ennio Morricone and Schindler’s List by John Williams.

Paul Stein has been a member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 35 years currently playing under Maestro Gustav Dudamel. Also a dedicated chamber musician, Mr. Stein created the Chamber Music Express ensemble in 1985 to introduce classical music to audiences in schools and libraries creating programs weaving compositions and original stories. Mr. Stein is the Artistic Director of the Classical Kaleidoscope chamber music series at Arcadia Library. He has authored articles exploring and illustrating the relationship between music and the mind.

Mr. Stein has been a soloist with symphony orchestras throughout Southern California Mr. Stein is on faculty at University of La Verne, Pasadena City College and Glendale College and maintains a private violin and viola studio.

Tickets are available in advance online at www.smitv.org or At the Door - General Admission tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. There will be an artist reception following the concert.

Known for it stunning acoustics, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave, in Los Olivos, (one block west from the flagpole -across from J. Woeste).