Pawsitive Parenting Workshop for Happy Dog Owners
There is more to dog ownership than a walk around the block and belly rubs. Find out what motivates your canine companion and how to positively reinforce the behaviors you want while limiting and preventing inappropriate habits - you’ll quickly and effectively create a harmonious household. Go beyond basic 'obedience' techniques and develop invaluable canine 'parenting' skills that will enable you to raise a healthy, happy dog. Taught by a Certified Professional Dog Trainer.
1 Session: 3/15/2017; 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: March 15, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
- Price: Total: $25 (Class Cost: $20; Materials Cost $5)
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre, Room 22, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net//index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20323&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
