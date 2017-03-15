Calendar » Pawsitive Parenting Workshop for Happy Dog Owners

March 15, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

There is more to dog ownership than a walk around the block and belly rubs. Find out what motivates your canine companion and how to positively reinforce the behaviors you want while limiting and preventing inappropriate habits - you’ll quickly and effectively create a harmonious household. Go beyond basic 'obedience' techniques and develop invaluable canine 'parenting' skills that will enable you to raise a healthy, happy dog. Taught by a Certified Professional Dog Trainer.

1 Session: 3/15/2017; 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm