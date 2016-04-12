Calendar » Paz y Amor: Make Peace - Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin

April 12, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

Pasadena-based artist Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin honors her Mexican family and culture through art. Her work is vibrant, colorful, and highly personal: “Often I act on what moves me emotionally in an unjust world or in my personal life. Then I play on the canvas.” But not just on the canvas. She employs mixed media and assemblage; she makes altars, installations, etchings, and prints. “Of concern for me are struggling immigrant families and workers, abused women, children, and elders, and the destruction of the environment.

Come join us at this exhibit opening reception. Free food, meet the artist, and mingle! Free and open to all.