Calendar » PCCA / Pacific Coast Christians in the Arts

October 14, 2017 from 9:00am - 11:00am

Writers... Musicians... Painters... Artisans Drama... Readers of the Word... Dancers

PCCA is an opportunity for artists of all various types and abilities to worship God through the arts. Come share your talents and abilities through dance, song, poetry, writings, fine art and crafts, scripture readings and prayer. A safe place for Unity in Christ with love and respect for each other. One does not have to be an artist to come. Coffee provided and fellowship for all.