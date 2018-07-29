PCPA Fundraiser for FSA/SMVYFC
July 29, 2018 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm
PCPA Theater Reception
Join Family Service Agency/SMVYFC for an
Unforgettable evening of world-class theater under the stars!
Reception begins at 5 p.m.
Showtime 8 p.m.
Solvang Festival Theater: 420 2nd St, Solvang, CA 93463
Admittance to Mamma Mia!
Central Coast Wine Tastings
Famous Raffle & Silent Auction
Hors d’oeuvres
Live Music
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FSAcares
- Price: $55
- Location: Solvang Festival Theater
- Website: https://fsacares.org/pcpa/