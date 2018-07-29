Sunday, July 29 , 2018, 4:02 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Fundraiser for FSA/SMVYFC

July 29, 2018 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm
PCPA Theater Reception
Join Family Service Agency/SMVYFC for an
Unforgettable evening of world-class theater under the stars!


Reception begins at 5 p.m.
Showtime 8 p.m.
Solvang Festival Theater: 420 2nd St, Solvang, CA 93463

Admittance to Mamma Mia!
Central Coast Wine Tastings
Famous Raffle & Silent Auction
Hors d’oeuvres
Live Music

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: FSAcares
  • Starts: July 29, 2018 5:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $55
  • Location: Solvang Festival Theater
  • Website: https://fsacares.org/pcpa/
 
 
 