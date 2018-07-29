Calendar » PCPA Fundraiser for FSA/SMVYFC

July 29, 2018 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

PCPA Theater Reception

Join Family Service Agency/SMVYFC for an

Unforgettable evening of world-class theater under the stars!



Sunday, July 29, 2018

Reception begins at 5 p.m.

Showtime 8 p.m.

Solvang Festival Theater: 420 2nd St, Solvang, CA 93463

Admittance to Mamma Mia!

Central Coast Wine Tastings

Famous Raffle & Silent Auction

Hors d’oeuvres

Live Music