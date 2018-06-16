Calendar » PCPA’s Summerfest 2018

June 16, 2018 from 6:00pm - 11:00pm

Kick-off to Summer!

Please join us for this fun event underneath the majestic oaks

in the lobby of the Solvang Festival Theater.

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Solvang Festival Theater

420 2nd Street

Solvang, CA

Sample the Tastes of the Valley

A wide variety of wine, beer, and food tastings from great restaurants and wineries from around the Central Coast will be offered starting at 6pm followed by a live auction and the opening night performance of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.