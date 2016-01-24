Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:00 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Peabody Charter School Fun Run

January 24, 2016 from 8AM and 9:15AM

Sunday January 24th at Goleta Beach  5986 Sandspit RD Goleta,CA 93117

​The 11th Annual 5K/10K race benefits Peabody Charter School.

Both races will go east along the bike path. The 10K will start promptly at 8AM and the 5K at 9:15 AM.  This is a family event.

Register with www.active.com  or on site.

 

