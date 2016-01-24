Peabody Charter School Fun Run
January 24, 2016 from 8AM and 9:15AM
Sunday January 24th at Goleta Beach 5986 Sandspit RD Goleta,CA 93117
The 11th Annual 5K/10K race benefits Peabody Charter School.
Both races will go east along the bike path. The 10K will start promptly at 8AM and the 5K at 9:15 AM. This is a family event.
Register with www.active.com or on site.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Athletic Association
- Starts: January 24, 2016 8AM and 9:15AM
- Price: $20 to 25 adults/ kids free to $5
- Location: Goleta Beach 5986 Sandspit RD
- Website: http://www.active.com
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Athletic Association