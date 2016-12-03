Calendar » Peabody Charter School Holiday Boutique

December 3, 2016 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Peabody Charter School Annual Holiday Boutique!

Bring a friend and enjoy a day of holiday shopping! Jewelry, clothing, children's items, beauty products, unique gifts and so much more! Done shopping? Burger Bus will be on site from 11-2 for lunch. Special North Pole visit from 11-12:30 for the kids to visit with Santa!

https://www.facebook.com/events/749113745227817/?ti=icl