Peabody Charter School Holiday Boutique
December 3, 2016 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Peabody Charter School Annual Holiday Boutique!
Bring a friend and enjoy a day of holiday shopping! Jewelry, clothing, children's items, beauty products, unique gifts and so much more! Done shopping? Burger Bus will be on site from 11-2 for lunch. Special North Pole visit from 11-12:30 for the kids to visit with Santa!
https://www.facebook.com/events/749113745227817/?ti=icl
- Price: free admission
- Location: 3018 Calle Noguerra
