Peace and Pancakes Mother's Day Brunch

May 13, 2012 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Plan to join us for our special Mother's Day event, starting with a talk and meditation, followed by a scrumptious brunch. What could be more meaningful? With American Buddhist monk, Kelsang Wangpo (who makes killer pancakes!). Everyone is welcome. Space is very limited so please RSVP to: [email protected], 563-6000, or http://meditationinsantabarbara.org/peace-and-pancakes-mothers-day-brunch