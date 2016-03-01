Peace Corps Cafe Hours: Meet One-On-One with a Recruiter
March 1, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 7:00pm
Peace Corps service is the opportunity of a lifetime. Schedule time with a local Peace Corps representative who can answer your questions first-hand about what it's like to live, learn and work with a community overseas. Plus, you can gain tips to guide you through the application process.
Please e-mail Ty at [email protected] to schedule an appointment.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Free
- Location: Zizzo's Coffee 370 Storke Rd. Gaviota, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.peacecorps.gov/volunteer/learn/meet/events/23324/