Peace on Earth: Christmas Eve Services
December 24, 2013 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm
With such an emphasis on peace on earth during the holiday season, it is worth investing our energy into accomplishing our goal.
Join us as we gather in the Kadampa Buddhist Center to celebrate the holidays with candle-lighting, a short teaching, prayers, meditations, and delicious food.
Please come and bring your friends and family to enjoy some meaningful time together. Everyone welcome. This is a free event.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: December 24, 2013 6:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Mahakankala Buddhist Center
- Website: http://www.meditationinsantabarbara.org/christmas-eve-services/