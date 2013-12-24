Calendar » Peace on Earth: Christmas Eve Services

December 24, 2013 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

With such an emphasis on peace on earth during the holiday season, it is worth investing our energy into accomplishing our goal.

Join us as we gather in the Kadampa Buddhist Center to celebrate the holidays with candle-lighting, a short teaching, prayers, meditations, and delicious food.

Please come and bring your friends and family to enjoy some meaningful time together. Everyone welcome. This is a free event.