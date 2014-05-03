Calendar » Pearls of Whimsy Trunk Show

May 3, 2014 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

With every piece of Pearls of Whimsy jewelry, artist Roxanna Keyani strives to create works of art that can be worn and enjoyed every day. Luxurious semiprecious stones, pearls, and Swarovski crystals are combined in delicate strands of wire crochet, which are sometimes braided together and sometimes left free to create unique "cloud" pieces. The results are light, brilliant, and whimsical pieces of jewelry that are unique and never duplicated.

Museum Store