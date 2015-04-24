Calendar » Pearson Library Celebrates National Poetry Month

April 24, 2015 from 4:00pm

The Pearson Library is holding a special exhibit during the month of April in celebration of National Poetry Month. Visitors are encouraged to write and add their own poetry to the display. Supplies and instructions on creating erasure poetry are available at the exhibit. Professor Jacqueline Lyons (English) will have a mobile poetry station in the library on Tuesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with creative prompts to inspire you.

From April 13 to April 30, the exhibit will feature poems from VESSEL: Text (Re)Accessioned, an erasure poetry project created by Professor Larkin Higgins (Art), Madelynn Dickerson (ISS) and Jen Lagedrost. Throughout the month of April, VESSEL collaborators are sharing a curated selection of poems in an online gallery exhibit via social media. Follow the project on Instagram and Twitter with #vesselpoems @Madelynn_D and#vesselpoems @jenlagedrost.

Join us in the Pearson Library on Friday, April 24, at 4 p.m. for a reception and poetry readings by the VESSEL collaborators as well as Professor Lyons and her students. All are welcome!

For More Information:

Madelynn Dickerson

805-493-3431

[email protected]