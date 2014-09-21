Calendar » People’s Climate Rally

September 21, 2014 from 12:00 - 3:00

Join millions of people around the world for the biggest climate mobilization in history! - This Sunday, September 21st, we'll have our own People's Climate Rally in Santa Barbara.



The Plan: Show up at Plaza de Vera Cruz Park (173-185 E Haley St., Santa Barbara) at 12:00 PM for a CLIMATE RALLY and photo opportunity to show solidarity with the People's Climate March.



After that, join together for voter outreach via calls, walks or voter registration.



At Stake: Measure P will head off 10,000+ new oil wells generating emissions equivalent ot a million cars. Oil companies are spending millions to defeat Measure P. We have to win through PEOPLE POWER!



JOIN US, JOIN THE WORLD. BE THE CHANGE WE ALL NEED!



