PEP Halloween Event
Dress up your little one(s) in costume and join us at the Sycamore Area at Oak Park for a fun-family afternoon at PEP's Halloween Event! Bring a blanket and lunch to picnic under the trees, visit with friends and enjoy a live musical showcase from Santa Barbara's premier music class providers: Yellowbird Music, Kindermusik with Kathy, Sandcastle Music Together and SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. Plus free family photos!
This is a free community event offered by Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP). Event geared toward young children (age 0-3). All families are welcome.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP)
- Starts: October 25, 2015 11:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Oak Park
- Website: http://www.sbpep.org
