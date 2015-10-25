Calendar » PEP Halloween Event

October 25, 2015 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Dress up your little one(s) in costume and join us at the Sycamore Area at Oak Park for a fun-family afternoon at PEP's Halloween Event! Bring a blanket and lunch to picnic under the trees, visit with friends and enjoy a live musical showcase from Santa Barbara's premier music class providers: Yellowbird Music, Kindermusik with Kathy, Sandcastle Music Together and SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. Plus free family photos!

This is a free community event offered by Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP). Event geared toward young children (age 0-3). All families are welcome.