Calendar » PEP Presents Playing Monopoly With God And Other True Stories

June 3, 2017 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

You have never heard this story told this way. To celebrate 40 years, PEP presents this hilarious, heart-wrenching, human live storytelling performance for ONE NIGHT ONLY at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Saturday, June 3rd. Come see Melissa Bangs share her true story of childbirth, madness and the journey home in this non-fiction, tragicomedy.

“I will tell you that tears ran down my face, I laughed loudly and my throat was tight… I sat in the dark and watched Melissa in the spotlight tell her story. I marveled at the sheer guts and immense talent it took to do this right. When it was over I felt changed. Opened up. Exhilarated and exhausted. What I felt was nothing short of awe.” – A Review, Mamalode Magazine

Coming to Santa Barbara after sold out shows in Seattle and Pasadena/LA…

Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 - ONE NIGHT ONLY

Marjorie Luke Theatre - Santa Barbara

Doors 6:15PM & Show 7PM, Q&A immediately follows

$21 Advance and $25 At Door

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

“If my story does nothing else, may it unleash yours.” – Melissa Bangs

Trailer, reviews & tickets: www.playingmonopolywithgod.com

Or on Facebook at https://facebook.com/events/1686048905028449

For more information about PEP (Postpartum Education for Parents) visit sbpep.org. PEP is an all-volunteer, local non-profit that has been sharing the highs and lows of parenting since 1977.

This event made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. Special thanks to First5 of Santa Barbara County and The Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund.