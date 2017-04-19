Calendar » PEP Spring Training

April 19, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

We're looking for new volunteers to join our PEP family. You can be as involved as you want. We guarantee that you will meet some other amazing parents, just like you, who are just as passionate!

PEP is a nonprofit volunteer organization that helps parents navigate the joys and challenges of early parenthood. For over 30 years, PEP's parent volunteers have supported thousands of new families through new parent discussion groups, baby care classes, and a peer-staffed warmline.

To learn more, visit sbpep.org/volunteer or email [email protected]