PEP’s 7th Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
See, Touch, Learn & Explore at PEP’s 7th Annual Touch-A-Truck event. Join us on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 9:30AM-2:00PM at Santa Barbara City College West Campus.
Touch-A-Truck is an affordable and unique family community event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to see, touch, get behind the wheel, honk horns, learn about and safely explore trucks, construction equipment and public safety vehicles. Meet the men and women who protect, serve, work and build in our community. Have more fun in the Fun Zone. Visit community vendors and exhibitors on Truck Alley. Food and refreshments available for purchase. Come for lunch with the entire family.Quiet hour (no horns or sirens) from 1:00pm-2:00pm.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit peptouchatruck.org or find this event on Facebook, at facebook.com/sbpeptat.
This event made possible in part by the generous donations of our major event sponsors;
Crane Country Day School
First 5 Santa Barbara County
Swim With Phyn
Sunny Smiles Dentistry for Children and Young Adults
DeBritton Aviation, Ltd.
All proceeds from the event go to support the services of Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP). Find PEP online at sbpep.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/sbpep or facebook.com/sbpepesp (en Español).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP)
- Starts: September 24, 2017 9:30am - 2:00pm
- Price: $5-$20
- Location: Santa Barbara City College-West Campus
- Website: http://peptouchatruck.org
- Sponsors: Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP)