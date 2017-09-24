Calendar » PEP’s 7th Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

September 24, 2017 from 9:30am - 2:00pm

See, Touch, Learn & Explore at PEP’s 7th Annual Touch-A-Truck event. Join us on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 9:30AM-2:00PM at Santa Barbara City College West Campus.

Touch-A-Truck is an affordable and unique family community event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to see, touch, get behind the wheel, honk horns, learn about and safely explore trucks, construction equipment and public safety vehicles. Meet the men and women who protect, serve, work and build in our community. Have more fun in the Fun Zone. Visit community vendors and exhibitors on Truck Alley. Food and refreshments available for purchase. Come for lunch with the entire family.Quiet hour (no horns or sirens) from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit peptouchatruck.org or find this event on Facebook, at facebook.com/sbpeptat.

This event made possible in part by the generous donations of our major event sponsors;

Crane Country Day School

First 5 Santa Barbara County

Swim With Phyn

Sunny Smiles Dentistry for Children and Young Adults

DeBritton Aviation, Ltd.

All proceeds from the event go to support the services of Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP). Find PEP online at sbpep.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/sbpep or facebook.com/sbpepesp (en Español).