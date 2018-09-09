Calendar » PEP’s 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

September 9, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck is an affordable, family-friendly event presented annually by Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP), with the help of local businesses and community members. Kids (and adults!) can explore different trucks, emergency and public safety vehicles, construction equipment and meet the men and women who protect, serve and build in our community.