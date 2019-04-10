Pixel Tracker

Perfect Pitch: 432 Hz Music and the Promise of a Frequency

April 10, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Ruth Rosenberg (University of Illinois at Chicago) will present a talk titled "Perfect Pitch: 432 Hz Music and the Promise of a Frequency" on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3:30-5 pm in Music Room 1145. Cosponsored by UCSB Ethnomusicology Forum, Music History and Theory Forum, and the Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music (CISM).

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Music Department
  • Starts: April 10, 2019 3:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: UCSB Music Building Room 1145
  • Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu/news/event/1824
  • Sponsors: UCSB Music Department
 
 
 