Perfect Pitch: 432 Hz Music and the Promise of a Frequency
April 10, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Ruth Rosenberg (University of Illinois at Chicago) will present a talk titled "Perfect Pitch: 432 Hz Music and the Promise of a Frequency" on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3:30-5 pm in Music Room 1145. Cosponsored by UCSB Ethnomusicology Forum, Music History and Theory Forum, and the Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music (CISM).
