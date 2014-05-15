Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:58 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

PERFORMANCE: Cross Campus Love Affair

May 15, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Thursday, May 15 / 4:00 PM
Koi Pond Below Storke Tower
Sienna Cordoba (History, UCSB)
Warren Taylor (Materials Research Lab, UCSB)

We invite you to the Koi Pond below Storke Tower for a “bake sale” art installation where you may meet someone from another department;  It happened to us, it could happen to you.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Visual Performing and Media Arts Award.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: IHC’s Visual Performing and Media Arts Award.
  • Starts: May 15, 2014 4:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Location: Koi Pond Below Storke Tower
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/cross-campus-love-affair/
  • Sponsors: IHC’s Visual Performing and Media Arts Award.
 
 
 