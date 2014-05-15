Calendar » PERFORMANCE: Cross Campus Love Affair

May 15, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Thursday, May 15 / 4:00 PM

Koi Pond Below Storke Tower

Sienna Cordoba (History, UCSB)

Warren Taylor (Materials Research Lab, UCSB)

We invite you to the Koi Pond below Storke Tower for a “bake sale” art installation where you may meet someone from another department; It happened to us, it could happen to you.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Visual Performing and Media Arts Award.