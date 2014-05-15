PERFORMANCE: Cross Campus Love Affair
Sienna Cordoba (History, UCSB)
Warren Taylor (Materials Research Lab, UCSB)
We invite you to the Koi Pond below Storke Tower for a “bake sale” art installation where you may meet someone from another department; It happened to us, it could happen to you.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: IHC’s Visual Performing and Media Arts Award.
- Starts: May 15, 2014 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Location: Koi Pond Below Storke Tower
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/cross-campus-love-affair/
