Performance & Life: Teen Art Workshop
What is performance? How do we perform? Why do we perform?
Join Kyra Lehman of Proximity Theatre Company at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) for a six-week performance art workshop that combines movement exercises, group discussion, journaling, and meetings with working performance artists. Field trips to the museum’s On Edge Festival(October 15 - 18, 2015) are part of this inspiring, fun, and mind-blowing experience that will challenge your ideas of art and life. All teen workshops meet high school internship requirements.
DATES:
Every Monday from 4 - 7 pm
9/21, 9/28, 10/5, 10/19, 10/26, 11/2
ENROLLMENT:
$60 / $45 for museum members
Scholarships are available!
To enroll, email [email protected] or call 805.966.5373 x103.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 21, 2015 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $45-$60
- Location: 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/performance-life