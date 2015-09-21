Calendar » Performance & Life: Teen Art Workshop

September 21, 2015 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

What is performance? How do we perform? Why do we perform?

Join Kyra Lehman of Proximity Theatre Company at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) for a six-week performance art workshop that combines movement exercises, group discussion, journaling, and meetings with working performance artists. Field trips to the museum’s On Edge Festival(October 15 - 18, 2015) are part of this inspiring, fun, and mind-blowing experience that will challenge your ideas of art and life. All teen workshops meet high school internship requirements.

DATES:

Every Monday from 4 - 7 pm

9/21, 9/28, 10/5, 10/19, 10/26, 11/2

ENROLLMENT:

$60 / $45 for museum members

Scholarships are available!

To enroll, email [email protected] or call 805.966.5373 x103.