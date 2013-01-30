PERFORMANCE: Theater of War
Marjorie Luke Theatre, Santa Barbara Junior High School Theater of War is an innovative project that presents professional actors reading scenes from ancient Greek drama about soldiers returning from war. Following the reading, a panel of veterans and community members will offer their personal responses to the play in order to initiate an audience discussion about the psychological, physical, emotional and social challenges facing veterans returning from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life, the Department of Theater and Dance, the IHC’s Hester and Cedric Crowell Endowment, IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War
- Starts: January 30, 2013 7:00pm
- Location: UCSB, Hatlen Theater
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/theater-of-war/
- Sponsors: Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life, the Department of Theater and Dance, the IHC’s Hester and Cedric Crowell Endowment, IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War