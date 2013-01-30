Calendar » PERFORMANCE: Theater of War

January 30, 2013 from 7:00pm

Marjorie Luke Theatre, Santa Barbara Junior High School Theater of War is an innovative project that presents professional actors reading scenes from ancient Greek drama about soldiers returning from war. Following the reading, a panel of veterans and community members will offer their personal responses to the play in order to initiate an audience discussion about the psychological, physical, emotional and social challenges facing veterans returning from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.